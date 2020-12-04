Scientists Record the Sound of “Perfect” Liquid

Scientists have succeeded in recording its sound by creating a perfect fluid with quantum level friction. The flow of this perfect fluid is found only in the plasma in the universe and in the cores of neutron stars.

How does “perfect flow” sound for you? Could it be the noise of water pouring down from a waterfall or the rustle of pouring water from the jug into a glass? Although the answer to this question varies from person to person, it is difficult to say that the sound it produces is also very different, as there is only one definition of perfect flow for science.

According to physicists, perfect flow is flow with little friction or viscosity, as allowed by the laws of quantum mechanics. What is such a perfect flow can be seen in nature; rare enough to be seen only in the nuclei of neutron stars or in plasmas formed when the universe was “young”.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have succeeded in creating a perfect liquid in a lab environment and recorded the “flow” sound of this liquid and shared it on SoundCloud. We can guarantee that it has a very different sound than a waterfall.

Shared sound recording is a product of sound waves generated during a controlled stream with subatomic particles known as fermions. Scientists analyzed thousands of sound waves to measure how quickly sound, which is related to the viscosity or internal friction of the material, dispersed through the gas.

As a result of the analysis surprisingly, it was found that the sound diffusion created by the mass of fermions of the liquid formed was low enough to be defined by a “quantum” amount of friction. This determination revealed that the farm gas behaves like a perfect fluid and is universal.

As you can imagine, scientists didn’t create this fluid just for a sound recording. Thanks to the fluid in question, they can be used to model the viscosity of plasma in the early universe and the quantum friction within neutron stars. Although there are differences between the fermion gas used by scientists for the flow in question and the speed of sound in the neutron star, Martin Zwierlein, a physics professor at MIT, said that they predicted that the resonance frequencies in the star would be similar to those in gas.



