Scientists prove that dinosaur in Jurassic Park lived in water

A team of researchers from the University of Portsmouth has proven that Spinosaurus, the giant predator made famous by the movie Jurassic Park III, was a huge river monster.

This conclusion was made based on the study of more than a thousand dinosaur teeth, British researchers said in their article.

The study proves that Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, a 15-meter, six-ton ​​beast, was actually the most abundant creature in the Kem-Kem river system that flowed through the Sahara Desert 100 million years ago.

Scientists from the University of Portsmouth have collected fossils at the site of an ancient riverbed in Morocco. After analyzing all of them, a variety of spinosaurus teeth were found that are distinct and easily identifiable.

David Martil, professor of paleobiology at the University of Portsmouth, said: “The sheer amount of teeth that we have collected in the bed of a prehistoric river shows that there was a huge amount of Spinosaurus, 45 percent of all tooth remains. We don’t know any other place where so many dinosaur teeth would be found.

“The increased number of teeth in spinosaurs compared to other dinosaurs is a reflection of their aquatic lifestyle. An animal that lives most of its life in water is much more likely to contribute its teeth to river sediments than those dinosaurs who may have only visited the river for drinking, ”the scientists emphasized.

Thus, thanks to this study, scientists were able to confirm that the river system that has now become the Sahara Desert is the place where this giant dinosaur not only lived, but also died.

Professor Martill has worked with two students who are studying paleontology at the University of Portsmouth. One of them, Aaron Quigley, explained the process of sorting the teeth: “After preparing all the fossils, we evaluated each one in turn. Spinosaurus teeth have a characteristic surface. They have a smooth, circular cross-section that glistens in the light. We sorted all 1200 teeth by type and then literally counted them all. Forty-five percent of our total finds were Spinosaurus teeth. ”

Previously, HB wrote that two dinosaur fossils of a new species were found in China, which probably dozed off in an underground hole and were buried alive, possibly due to a volcanic eruption.

The remains of these two reptiles, more than a meter long, looked so serene that the researchers named the newly discovered species Changmiania liaoningensis, which can be translated as “eternal dormant from Liaoning.”

An international team of paleontologists from China, Argentina and Belgium found that C. liaoningensis lived 125 million years ago and was an early ornithopod, a type of bipedal herbivorous dinosaur such as the iguanodon.

The researchers believe that judging by its powerful hind legs and long, stiff tail, it is safe to say that C. liaoningensis was a fast runner.




