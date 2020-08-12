Scientists Have Found The Weak Point Of The Coronavirus

Scientists have discovered a positively charged region next to the spike proteins that allow the coronavirus to attach to cells. The current goal is to block this area with a negative molecule and prevent the coronavirus from infecting human cells.

The COVID-19 disease, which affects the whole world, is basically based on the fact that a type of coronavirus, the original SARS-COV-2, infects human cells. However, scientists think they have found a weak point where the SARS-COV-2 virus could prevent it from infecting humans.

Scientists from Northwestern University in the USA have begun to examine the SARS-COV-2 virus to find a weak point, and discovered a method that could prevent it from infecting people rather than destroying the virus, according to a study published in a journal called ACS Nano last week.

By using electrostatic force, coronavirus can be prevented from infecting people

Scientists rely on electrostatic force to protect human cells from coronavirus. As you know, while opposite charges attract each other in electrostatics, same charges repel each other. There is a positively charged region next to the spike proteins that allow SARS-COV-2 to attach to human cells. The receptors in the cells targeted by the virus have a negative charge. Therefore, coronavirus can infect human cells faster than normal.

According to scientists, there is a distance of 10 nanometers between spike proteins and the positive region. While this distance is too small for humans, it is quite a distance for electrostatic attraction. The main goal of scientists is to take advantage of this 10-nanometer opening to block the positive region with a negatively charged protein.

Although the method in question was tried to prevent the coronavirus from infecting the host cells in the tests performed, there is still a lot of work and development process ahead of us to make the method available to people all over the world.



