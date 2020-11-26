Scientists discuss ethical issues of facial recognition

The use of facial recognition via artificial intelligence is not only controversial when privacy concerns are raised: researchers are beginning to question whether a technology used to remotely identify people without their knowledge, with the potential to control and criminalize individuals, can be fundamentally dangerous.

The warning signal came in September 2019, when four researchers asked Wiley, an international publisher that has thousands of academic books and journals in its catalog, to “respectfully” withdraw a 2018 study on algorithm training to distinguish faces of the Uighur people, an ethnic group persecuted, guarded and confined to “re-education camps” by the Chinese government (there are almost 140 similar studies reviewed and published by other scientific publishers, such as Springer Nature and Elsevier).

This caused scientists to question the community and call for a clear stance against this type of research, mainly because of the collection, long ago and without consent, of huge data sets of face images used to improve, ultimately, algorithms for military, police and commercial use.

Without consent

Nature magazine conducted a survey of 480 scientists from around the world who work with facial recognition, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI). About 40% argued that individuals need to obtain consent before using faces; 58%, however, felt it was not necessary.

“Many researchers don’t want to hear about it: they think it’s not their problem,” said biometrics expert Sébastien Marcel of the Idiap Research Institute, whose group uses banks of faces that others have compiled.



