Scientists discover unprecedented way to generate colors

Research published in the journal Advanced Optical Materials by Australian scientists makes an unprecedented revelation for our human eyes: there are bright colors around us that are hidden under ambient lighting, but can be seen when light is reflected from the surface of a film.

These colors, which no one had noticed before, were obtained through an effect produced by Professor Eser Akinoglu and his colleagues at the University of Melbourne, Australia. They made a kind of “sandwich” with a very thin film of silicon nitride and a slightly larger one, made of metallic aluminum, with a strong electric field between them.

Then, they illuminated this sandwich, and produced optical interference through the interaction of different light waves on the material’s surface. This gave rise to brilliant colors that cannot be explained either by chemistry (composition of the material) or by physics (with regard to the physical structure of the material). Thus, by changing the lighting, the color of the material also changes.

Why does it happen?

Most of the things we see have a certain color because each one absorbs only part of the solar spectrum. But some objects, as well as animals, create colors based on variations in their shape, which are called structural colors.

Structural colors are created by diffraction, that is, they are “physical” colors, as there are no colored pigments. As in the tail of the dancing male peacock, the color is the result of optical effects generated by interference, diffraction and scattering in nanometric structures present in the feathers, that is, the colors change depending on where we observe.

If Akinoglu and his team’s device is observed in normal light, it will function as a mirror, reflecting almost all visible light. However, when illuminated only by a directional beam of light, it will produce bright, rainbow-like colors. This may have applications in detection technologies and security devices.



