Scientists discover unprecedented way store solar energy

A team of researchers from Lancaster University in the UK recently published a study in the journal Chemistry of Materials that could revolutionize clean renewable energy research: it’s a new way to store solar energy for several months, with the option of releasing it on demand, to produce heat.

After analyzing a crystalline material, the researchers found that it is able to capture and store significant amounts of solar energy during the summer months, with clear and sunny days, to use it in the winter. The proposed method could even be applied to supplementary heating for homes and offices.

The new material was developed from a “metal-organic structure” (MOF) that consists of metallic ions interconnected in three-dimensional structures. Because these MOF’s are porous, special charged molecules are hosted in these pores, and are able to absorb ultraviolet light and then change shape when light or heat is applied.

MOF research methodology

From a MOF compound, prepared by other researchers at Kyoto University in Japan, called DMOF1, the Lancaster team had the idea of ​​using it with the aim of storing energy, something that had not been researched before.

The pores of the MOF were loaded with molecules of azobenzene, a compound that absorbs light strongly. The process was able to store the energy of ultraviolet light in the same way as a bent spring. The pores of the MOF hold cells tightly for long periods at room temperature.

To release the energy, a small external heat source is used as a trigger, just to change the state of the MOF, which occurs very quickly, like a spring returning to its original position. This provides an increase in heat that can be used to heat other materials or devices.



