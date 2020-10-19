Scientists Discover ‘Glycine’ in Venus’s Atmosphere

Scientists discovered the amino acid glycine, one of the building blocks of life, on Venus, where phosphine was discovered in its atmosphere last month. This discovery is believed to be a clue, if not solid evidence, of the existence of life on Venus.

The most popular planet of recent times is undoubtedly Venus. So much so that just last month, scientists found phosphine, one of the signs of life, in the upper atmosphere of the planet. While it remains unclear what this phosphine discovery meant, this time a certain type of amino acid was discovered that could point to the existence of life in the planet’s atmosphere.

According to the information in the media, the amino acid glycine is the simplest of the amino acids in the genetic code. Scientists say that although amino acids are not ‘signs of life’, they form one of the building blocks of life. It’s also important to note that amino acids are some of the first organic molecules to appear on Earth.

Venus’ upper atmosphere may be passing through the biological order that Earth passed billions of years ago:

Researchers reportedly discovered glycine in Venus’s atmosphere through spectroscopy using the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Telescope Array (ALMA). The authors of the study argue that the detection of the amino acid in the Venusian atmosphere may be one of the keys to understanding the mechanisms by which prebiotic molecules in the planet’s atmosphere are formed.

In the article on the subject, the authors stated, “The upper atmosphere of Venus may pass through almost the same biological order that Earth passed billions of years ago,” the authors also stated that the discovery of glycine in the Venusian atmosphere is “a clue to the existence of life, but not solid evidence.”

In this regard, the statement “The detection of glycine in the Venusian atmosphere may indicate the existence of a life form in the planet’s atmosphere because the amino acid is the building block of the protein. Venus may be passing through the primary stage of biological evolution.”

The researchers think their findings could be confirmed by a mission to collect samples from the planet’s “surface and cloud.” The existence of life in Venus’s atmosphere has not yet been confirmed, but someday it may be proved that life on the planet is still in its early stage.



