Scientists Discover A New Organ Above Our Throat

Scientists studying prostate cancer discovered a new set of salivary glands in the upper throat during PSMA PET-CT scans. The discovery of this organ is of great importance for the cancer treatment process.

Scientists thought there were microscopic and diffuse salivary glands in the nasopharynx area, located behind the nose. However, according to an article published in the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology on September 23, the 3.9 centimeter salivary gland set discovered by scientists in the upper part of our throat is far from microscopic.

Scientists who discovered the new organ in question named the new salivary gland tubarial salivary glands because it was located on a piece of cartilage called the torus tubarius. According to scientists’ estimates, the salivary glands in question are responsible for moisturizing the upper throat area behind our nose and mouth.

According to the statements made, the discovery took place as a result of coincidence. Continuing their work at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, scientists were using a combination of CT scans and positron emission tomography (PET) scans called PSMA PET-CT to examine prostate cancer. The PSMA PET-CT scan is not only better at detecting metastatic prostate cancer than conventional imaging, but also very good at detecting salivary gland tissue, and the discovery was made during these scans.

Scientists screened 100 patients to confirm the discovery. Because the study focuses on prostate cancer at its core, 99 percent of the patients studied were men, and all had newly discovered tubarial salivary glands. In addition, the discovery was supported in the examinations made on two cadavers donated to the institute.

The salivary gland discovery is important for cancer treatment. According to the information provided by radiation oncologist Wouter Vogel, one of the co-authors of the study, doctors who apply radiation to the head and neck to treat cancer avoid exposing the salivary glands to radiation as the patient’s quality of life will be weakened if the salivary glands are damaged.

Until now, the existence of tubarial salivary glands was unknown, so doctors could not show any special sensitivity to this organ when treating cancer patients. When the records of more than 700 cancer patients treated at the University of Groningen Medical Center were examined, it was found that the amount of side effects increased as the patients were exposed to radiation from the area of ​​their tubarial salivary glands. In other words, this discovery will pave the way for cancer patients to be treated with fewer side effects.



