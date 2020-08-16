Scientists Discover a Liquid that Acts Like a Solid

In a study carried out by Swansea University, it was discovered that a liquid behaves just like a solid. It is thought that the discovery achieved with this study may have great effects in the field of engineering.

With the constantly evolving technology, we begin to discover new things that we could not discover before. These discoveries can sometimes be in an infinitely large universe, and sometimes in microscopic dimensions. One of the areas experiencing rapid development is camera technology. High speed cameras allow us to see worlds that have never been seen before.

Researchers have also signed a very interesting study using a high-speed camera that can record 1,000 frames per second. The study found that a liquid behaves just like a solid.

Liquid behaving like a solid

The scientists put the liquid mixture of water and cornstarch into a narrow cell. Then they exposed it to compressed air and the result was Discontinuous Shear Thickening, where the liquid condenses, forming solid-style structures.

Discontinuous Shear Thickening, no such pressure test on liquid has ever been done. This study was enough to show what is possible with substances in themselves. By simply adjusting the pressure, friction and liquid state can turn on and off just like a button.

However, Swansea University, where the study was conducted, stated that this could have significant effects on engineering. Scientists hope to be able to use Discontinuous Shear Thickening in soft body armor, dynamic velocity bumps and other products that can modify their properties on request.

Considering the possible results of this study recorded with high-speed cameras, it is not unlikely that such cameras will become a mainstay in engineering studies in the future.



