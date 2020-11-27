Scientists Develop a Method to Control Lightning

Scientists are pretty close to a new method of controlling lightning, according to a study published in October in the journal Nature. The new method has the potential to prevent the damage caused by lightning striking the earth.

When a lightning that turns night into day strikes with great energy, it can land on the earth. Even large fires can occur as a result of lightning. Here, scientists are trying to prevent lightning in some way to reduce these bad effects. This solution could be a kind of ‘attractive beam’, according to a new study.

The new method was described in a study published in October in the journal Nature. Accordingly, scientists will examine lightning patterns and draw some pre-designed routes to redirect lightning strikes. This will prevent lightning from hitting the driest or most vulnerable places. So lightning will be checked as we know it.

The intensity of lightning can be changed:

The scientists’ system will feed air using a low-power laser that transmits a ton of graphene particles along the length of the beam. This beam, consisting of particles that absorb light, will serve as a lightning magnet. The beam will also significantly reduce the intensity of lightning.

According to the article shared by scientists, this type of direct optical field-induced luminescence requires very high optical field density. As a result of the use of such high-powered laser beams, the scope of the system can be limited. There were no techniques that could control electrical discharges with low-power laser beams.

Scientists’ new method does not rely on light charge. Instead, the method locally controls the mean free electron path in ambient air and determines the electrical decay conditions. However, the new method is also applicable in more complex scenarios.



