Scientists create tiny atomic memory unit in the world

Engineers at the University of Texas, in the United States, developed the smallest atomic memory unit in the world, further reducing the size of the ultrathin device that had been created in 2018. The novelty was presented in a scientific study published in Nature Nanotechnology, last November 9th.

In this new work, led by Professor of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Texas Deji Akinwande, the researchers managed to reduce the cross-sectional area to just a square nanometer.

In addition to making it thinner than the original device, dubbed an atomristor, the new technique allowed it to be built with a smaller cross-sectional area. “The scientific holy grail for scaling is falling to a level where a single atom controls the function of memory, and that is what we did in the new study,” commented Akinwande.

This created version has now been classified in the “memristors” category, an area of ​​memory research centered on electrical components that have the ability to modify the resistance between its two terminals, without the use of a third one. Thus, it can be smaller in size compared to current devices, in addition to having greater storage capacity.

Smaller, faster and more economical devices

Built on the premises of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the world’s smallest atomic memory has a storage capacity of approximately 25 terabits per square centimeter. This amount is about 100 times the memory density per layer of today’s flash memory devices.

In addition to creating smaller, larger-capacity memories using molybdenum disulfide, the nanomaterial that was the basis of the study, the researchers believe it is possible to apply the same technology to hundreds of other atomically thin materials.



