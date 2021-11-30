Scientists Create Living Robots That Can Reproduce; See Video

Robots: A team of scientists from the University of Vermont (UVM) in the United States managed to develop in the laboratory a new form of biological reproduction: the self-replication of computer-designed robots (CDOs). After gathering unique cells inside a sort of Pac-Man-like mouth, the xenobot (a very small type of biological robot) manages to expel “babies” xenobots that look like it and move in the same way.

According to a statement from UVM, the new offspring of xenobots repeat the behavior of their “parents” and reproduce indefinitely. These small beings were developed by the team at the American university in January of last year, from cells of an embryo of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis, which gives the robots its name) modeled to perform some tasks.

After activating new sensors and motors in xenobots, scientists were faced with a problem present in all living cells: death. The small 0.7 millimeter organisms began to die en masse a few days after they were manufactured. The problem was submitted to UVM’s Deep Green Supercomputer cluster in the form of an evolutionary algorithm, and the result came, months of analysis later, in the form of a replication model: the Pac-Man.

In the press release, the study’s lead author, Sam Kriegman, explains that the scientists built Pac-Man-shaped parent xenobots and released them into a Petri dish filled with individual cells. Hundreds of these small units went into the mouth of the “father” where, after a few days, they emerged transformed into “baby xenobots”, who began to act and move exactly like their parents.

Possible applications for xenobots

Co-author of the research, computer scientist and UVM robotics expert Joshua Bongard says, “With the right design – they [xenobots] will spontaneously self-replicate.” solutions, “such as the implantation of living machines to remove microplastics from water courses or build new drugs”, cites the researcher.

Bongard cited research for the development of the covid-19 vaccine, which he considered “too long”. But, using current research technology, it would be possible to direct artificial intelligence to build a biological tool capable of performing “specific functions for us”, says the professor.

Another author of the research, biology professor Michael Levin, bets on the use of xenobots to treat traumatic injuries, birth defects, cancer and aging. “If we knew how to tell cell collections to do what we wanted them to do, that would be regenerative medicine,” he said.