Scientists create conductors that work at room temperature

Components capable of conducting electricity without any resistance and without dependence on special cooling have been discussed for years, in addition to being an objective hitherto unfulfilled.

Considered true technological miracles, since they could be used in several sectors, such as power distribution networks and transport (levitation of trains, for example), the need for low temperatures for these components to work is a difficult barrier to circumvent, considered as impassable for decades.

Fortunately, scientists are dedicated – and a lot – to the study of these tools, which resulted in an unprecedented feat published yesterday (14) in the journal Nature: a group of researchers obtained the so-called superconductivity at room temperature (13.3 ° C), surpassing marks previously hit.

For the experiment, Elliot Snider, the study leader, and his team created a sulfur and carbon compound (in a one-to-one ratio) and, subjecting it to pressures approximately 2.5 million times greater than the air that we breathe, exerted by 2 diamonds, injected hydrogen in the small balls originating from the mixture.

In the process, a laser was responsible for breaking the bonds between the atoms, changing the chemistry of the system and the behavior of the electrons in the sample – ultimately generating a crystal with the expected “powers”, albeit minimal (with about 30 millionths of a meter in diameter).

Atypical conditions are essential because, unlike what occurs in common conductors, electrons must not easily break free from their currents and turn into heat, which leads to loss of efficiency – a process long studied by theorists for decades with various elements.

Although everything seems to be calculated accurately, it seems that the result was just an accident, as scientists are not sure what exactly was created or why it worked. Now, they run after the answers.



