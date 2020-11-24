Scientists claim to reverse aging of human cells

A study published last Wednesday (18) in the journal Aging can have as much impact as the discovery of the fountain of youth: researchers at Tel Aviv University in Israel have managed to reverse the aging process of human cells, and also increase the telomeres length.

Telomeres are structures with repeated DNA sequences “present at the free ends of chromosomes, which guarantee their replication and stability”. In this way, every time a cell replicates within our body, a younger one dies, precisely because the telomeres get shorter and shorter.

According to the project’s lead investigator, physician Shair Efrati of the University of Tel Aviv, the team realized that changes in the external environment can affect central cell changes that occur throughout the aging process.

Research methodology

In the study, participants sat for 90 minutes in a hyperbaric oxygen (OHB) chamber for five sessions. The process was repeated once a week for three months, and caused the telomeres to extend by 20%.

Although the sample is very small, involving 35 healthy adults, aged over 64 years, the fact that hyperbaric oxygen therapy was able to lengthen the telomeres makes the matter worthy of further investigation.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a therapeutic process in which a patient is subjected to inhalation of pure oxygen at a pressure greater than atmospheric pressure, inside a hermetically sealed chamber with rigid walls. Treatment is usually indicated to fight infections and heal wounds that do not heal even with proper treatment.

Telomeres

As with all human chromosomes, telomeres also copy themselves whenever a cell divides. However, with each replication, small pieces of code from the end of the sequence are not included in the new copy, making the new chromosome shorter than the previous one.

Shorter telomeres make these chromosomes more vulnerable and also more at risk for dangerous mutations, usually age-related, such as cancer, for example. Although the aging process is not directly related to the shrinkage of telomeres, these sequences of proteins and DNA are related to human health.

In a press release, Efrati explained that “longer telomeres correlate with better cell performance” and that the correct understanding of the shortening of these structures is “considered the Holy Grail of the biology of aging”.

The conclusion of the study was that, not only can HBO induce important senolytic (anti-aging) effects, it has also significantly increased the length of telomeres, and has managed to eliminate senescent cells in aging populations.



