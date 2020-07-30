Scientists are testing covid-19 vaccine on themselves

A group of scientists linked to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States, decided to skip the steps to develop an immunization against the new coronavirus. They have created a vaccine that can be prepared even at home and are testing it on themselves and on volunteers.

According to the MIT Technology Review, the group entitled Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative (Radvac) used readily available materials to create the immunizer. Among them are pieces of protein that correspond to parts of the coronavirus, unable to cause the disease on their own.

Radvac, which has Harvard geneticist George Church among its members, uses techniques similar to those adopted to create other vaccines, requiring only a pipette and a magnetic stirring device to mix the ingredients. According to the team, this is the only chance to become immune without having to wait 1 year or more for the laboratories to be released.

It is administered in the nose, with the aim of creating mucosal immunity. Thus, the researchers believe that the person will have an important defense against Sars-CoV-2, preventing their entry through the airways.

It works?

The experimental vaccine against covid-19, created by Harvard researchers, has already been used by the authors of the experiment and in dozens of volunteers, who were responsible for mixing the ingredients and administering the nasal immunization themselves.

As the group has not published the results of the tests so far, showing whether the mixture has led to the appearance of antibodies, it is still not possible to know whether it is effective against covid-19.

Meanwhile, the team has received much criticism from vaccine experts. In addition, they may face problems with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as they have not sought authorization from the regulatory agency to conduct the tests.



