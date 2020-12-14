Scientists analyze 2,000-year-old mummy

Three years ago, scientists at Northwestern University, in the state of Illinois, USA, began studies of a mummy of almost 2,000 years. The object was carefully transported to a research department and exposed to x-ray analyzes that would reveal important details about its composition. Recently, the research results were published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, a prestigious scientific journal, and confirmed several characteristics about the mummy.

Discovered in 1911 in Harwara, Egypt, the mummified body still dated to the period of the Roman Empire, in the year 30 BC, and belonged to a girl of approximately 5 years – according to the analysis. She reportedly died of an unidentified illness and was buried with ornaments and jewelry to guide her on her journey into the afterlife, as the ancient Egyptians believed.

For the scientists, one of the most important goals of the study was to identify the composition of the items buried with the mummy, evaluating its material. Thus, the use of x-ray, aided by computed tomography, facilitated the identification of materials by their different signatures. In addition, this approach also allowed them to study objects in a non-invasive way, preserving the mummified content and its assembly. See in the video below part of the process:

According to Jonathan Almer, co-author of the study, the use of x-rays was essential to study the contents buried with the mummy, due to the absence of openings and the use of the signature of the materials. He comments: “Each of these materials has a unique signature,” he explains, “for example, bone and ceramics have extremely different patterns, so this is very easy to differentiate.”

Because of labor logistics, it is unlikely that the method of investigating mummies using x-rays will become popular in the future. However, it is still one of those that best preserve the integrity of the objects of study while revealing their secrets.



