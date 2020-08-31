Scientist treating the moon as a legal entity

The moon should be recognized as a kind of legal person, according to archaeologist scientist Alice Gorman, from Flinders University (Australia). The position was defended in the scientific forum “Moon Village Association”, held on August 18, in which he raised that the protection of the terrestrial satellite would be essential in face of the growing exploration missions at the site.

During the debate, he stressed that at least 10 journeys from various nations are scheduled until the end of 2021. However, some aspects have not yet been established to define how individuals, countries and corporations can use lunar resources, although there are international treaties on the regulation of outer space.

In this sense, some scientists are concerned that these trips cause damage to the environment, such as contamination or total destruction of available resources. Therefore, the change in the treatment of the Moon could help to defend it from an unsustainable performance in the long term.

For the researcher, considering it as a “human” and legal entity would help to determine the levels of water exploitation and other geological elements, such as helium-3 (a possible source of clean energy). This approach currently exists in non-human spheres, such as rivers, deities in some parts of India and even companies around the world.

Gorman also pointed out that his idea would boost the protection of the Moon in relation to the Executive Order signed in April this year by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. This action encourages lunar mining operations and guarantees Americans the right to be involved in commercial exploration, recovery and use of resources in outer space.

The scholar also stressed the importance of developing her scientific approach to the Moon, which helps to discover more information about its origin and events recorded in the surface “memory”, such as traces in craters and lava fields of human activity. According to her, her work still extends to places like the lunar base of the Apollo 11 mission in the Sea of ​​Tranquility, where humans first landed in 1969, whose area should be considered heritage of all kinds.

Supporting the legal concept of personality for the satellite would gather more accessible information about past events and guide the best ways for sustainable exploration. If established, this new model could even be extended to planets, such as Mars.



