Sci-Fi thriller Seo Bok debuts first trailer

“Seo Bok”, the new sci-fi thiller starring Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo, has already released its first trailer. Korean entertainment is not only limited to doramas, they also have a wide range of films that have a cast made up of great acting personalities and that have a great trajectory, after hits such as “Train to Busan” and “Parasite”. “Seo Bok” is expected to have a huge impact.

Through social media, the first teaser for “Seo Bok” was revealed, a new science fiction, drama and action movie that will be released next December. The main characters will be played by Korean actors Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo, renowned idols of drama.

This will be one of the projects that the “Record of Youth” star prepared, as he began his mandatory military service a few weeks ago and his fans will have to wait for his return for almost two years. This project will show how a special agent and the first human clone face each other on a journey where they will have to get out alive.

SEO BOK, THE NEW SCIENCE FICTION THRILLER

In Seo Bok’s first preview, the story of “Ki Heon” (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who is wanted to fulfill a top-secret mission, is presented in the trailer, he is taken to a laboratory where he witnesses a great experiment: the first human clone created with stem cells and genetic manipulation.

Park Bo Gum will be the protagonist, a boy who has lived all his life in isolation, but is threatened with death when various groups try to seize his power, since he is apparently immortal, in the preview images there are also clues about his possible powers. Gong Yoo will do everything possible to save his life.

Seo Bok’s trailer is full of action scenes, where both characters must escape alive from various attacks as a brotherly relationship begins to grow between them.

