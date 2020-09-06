Schools in Miami Hacked with an Open Source Tool

One of the largest school districts in the USA collapsed after a DDoS attack by a 16-year-old high school student. Moreover, the tool used in the attack was a very old and open source program.

Cyber ​​attacks can often render a website or a platform unusable. Moreover, these attacks do not always have to be done by experienced, powerful hackers or hacking groups, which is exactly the subject of our news.

A teenager living in the US state of Florida carried out a DDoS attack using a very simple program. The attack by this teenager resulted in virtual classes in the country’s largest school district being closed for the first three days.

DDoS attack performed with a simple program

According to the news in Gizmodo, school administrators in Miamia-Dade district announced on Thursday that one of the hackers behind the attack that paralyzed the computer networks in the region and caused students to encounter errors while trying to enter was a 16-year-old high school student.

Authorities stated that their investigation found evidence of more than a dozen DDoS attacks in total, and that their investigation into whether different groups were also involved. Miami-Dade district, where more than 345 thousand students were found and affected by the attack, is the fourth largest school district in the USA.

The most annoying point of the incident on the school side is that the student made the network unusable by using an open source, 10-year program that even the simplest security software could catch. The tool used for the attack is a program called LOIC, developed by 4Chan hackers. The program can be downloaded quite simply and does not require any hacking experience to perform the attack. After opening the program, all that needs to be done is one click.

The LOIC program was previously used by the Anonymous hacking group. After the closure of Pirate Bay, the hacking group carried out DDoS attacks on many companies, including PayPal and MasterCard, using LOIC to the government agency. Of course, this attack was carried out in the early 2010s, and in the intervening years, cyber security standards have improved considerably. However, it seems that the schools in Miami did not meet this standard.

Regional officials followed the trail of the cyberattack, with the help of the FBI and the secret service. Addresses from Russia, Ukraine, China, Iraq and many other countries were found in the attack. The police, who followed his IP address, finally reached the student. The hearing of the student who will be tried as a juvenile delinquent will take place on 8 October.



