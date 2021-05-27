School of Rock: Actor Kevin Clark Gets Hit and Dies At 32

School of Rock: In the early hours of last Wednesday (26), actor and musician Kevin Clark, best known for playing the character Freddy Jones in the film School of Rock, had his death decreed after being hit in Chicago.

The information was reported by the artist’s sister, who was 32 years old. According to her, Clark was riding a bicycle when he was surprised by the vehicle. The impact was fatal. Local authorities said the person driving the truck was not arrested, but could be called to testify.

Throughout his career, he played only one character in theaters, in this case, in the film directed by Richard Linklater in 2003. With his talent for music, he integrated some projects, among them the band Dreadwolf.

Through his official Instagram profile, Jack Back, the protagonist of the production, lamented the death of the young artist and highlighted the good memories that lived together. “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Too early. Beautiful soul. So many good memories. With a broken heart. Sending love to your family and the entire School of Rock community, ”he wrote.

School of Rock: film with Jack Black is still widely celebrated by fans

Even after so many years, fans of the 2003 film still celebrate the production with great enthusiasm. A proof of this is that the cast meetings always cause comments on social networks and are news in entertainment portals.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove, who played the young Summer Hathaway, also known for being the representative of the class, is one of the best known, given that she has participated in other films and series throughout her career.

The character Freddy Jones, in School of Rock, is a clumsy boy who has a reputation as a rebel. Despite this, he stands out a lot in the drums and wins a special place in the band formed by Dewey Finn (played by Jack Black), who, in the plot, impersonates a substitute teacher to captivate the children and convince them to participate in a contest of rock bands.