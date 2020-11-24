Scholarship students will be able to get APL!

Good news. All young people and students under 25 benefiting from APL will be able to receive exceptional aid on November 27.

During this period of confinement, scholarship students will be able to receive additional aid. And that for the month of November but also for the month of December of what the government has just announced. This help will also be for those who touch the APL.

To make things easier to understand, we explain to you. If you are a scholarship student or if you are under 25 and you are receiving APL, you will get help. This aid will be up to 150 euros. You have nothing to do !

Normally, the money will be directly in your account starting November 27th. Good news for many students. The purpose of this help? Support the poorest households. And help them get through this difficult period in terms of jobs.

Many students find themselves “unemployed”. Because many of them have odd jobs besides their studies. Some people pay for an education and it is not always easy to have enough money for rent and for shopping.

SCHOLARSHIP STUDENTS WILL RECEIVE 150 EUROS IN NOVEMBER

In all, 400,000 young people will be able to receive this aid. A relief for many students who have been gritting their teeth for months. So yes, that won’t do everything. But in this winter time, a little extra money doesn’t hurt.

Plus, good news for the students. This aid could be extended until December. Enough to last until the holidays but also deconfinement. Because once that is over, jobs will gradually come back.

So normally, for all young people under 25 with APL, no worries. You have nothing to do. You just have to wait until Friday to see you credited with an additional 150 euros. And if you are in doubt, do not hesitate to contact your CAF.



