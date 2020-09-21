Schitt’s Creek Wins “Screenplay for Best Comedy Series”

The award in the nomination “Best Comedy Series” of the Emmy 2020 was presented to Schitt’s Creek.

The Emmy Awards had to adapt during this year 2020 to “the new normal”, with a virtual transmission, away from the already common red carpet and live shows.

This was a big change that will undoubtedly go down in history as an amazing adaptation due to a global contingency, however, its categories and nominations continued, because there was so much talent during the year.

2020 Emmy Winner

One of the most anticipated categories of 2020 is “best comedy series”, since during a year in which many people felt hopeless, comedy was an important part of being able to cope with the months of confinement.

The award went to Schitt’s Creek production by Daniel Levy. Without a doubt, this award was quite epic for a year with dozens of changes.

The nominees for Best Comedy Series were:

Curb your enthusiasm

Dead to me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What we do in the shadows

There is no doubt that the 2020 Emmy awards will go down in history as an incredible adaptation due to a global contingency that led the great events to follow various hygiene standards that no one had imagined.

Other events if they risked gathering celebrities on a red carpet like the Premios Juventud or the MTV VMAS. However, the Emmy resisted but undoubtedly stood out with an incredible organization, showing that having “Susana distance” was not an impediment to deliver a worthy event for viewers.



