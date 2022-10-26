Schitt’s Creek producer Ben Feigin has died at the age of 47

He has been described as the driving force behind a popular Canadian sitcom.

Ben Feigin, the award-winning producer of Schitt’s Creek, has died at the age of 47.

The former employer of the executive producer United Talent Agency confirmed his death to Variety, saying that he died on Monday (October 24) from pancreatic cancer.

Feigin has been described as the driving force behind “Shitt’s Cove,” a popular Canadian sitcom that won several awards for its final season.

For the latest episode release, Feigin received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, the Producers Guild Award for Outstanding Producer of a Television Comedy Episode, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series. It also won the GLAAD Media Award for Best Comedy Series in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, all four main actors of the show — Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy — also received acting awards at the Emmy Awards.

In his company Equation Unlimited, Feigin was responsible for the development and launch of the series, as well as for strengthening its reputation abroad.

Feigin previously worked at Warner Bros., curating shows such as “Friends” and “The West Wing.”

He is survived by his wife Heidi and their 11-year-old daughter Ellie.

In the period from 2015 to 2020, the series “Shitta Bay” had 80 episodes. It was written by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

The series tells the story of a former wealthy family who, after their business manager embezzled money, are forced to move to a motel in Sheets Creek, a small town that they once bought as a joke.

The show generated considerable interest in its final seasons after it was picked up by Netflix, which distributed the show internationally.

In 2020, he broke the record for the most Emmy Award nominations the show received in its final season. He received nine out of 15 awards.

Amid the success of the show, Dan Levy has signed a major deal with Netflix, under which he will write, direct, produce and star in an upcoming new romantic comedy for the streaming giant.