Scheduled Series Releases For 2022 On Disney+

Disney+ was a big hit in 2021. Streaming features content from every major aspect of Walt Disney Pictures, such as the Marvel timeline, Pixar cartoons, and the stellar world of Star Wars.

With several originals and a catalog that offers monthly news to subscribers, streaming brought great series to the Brazilian audience, such as Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision and Gavião Arqueiro.

And for next year, expectations are not low, and in this article we have separated some new features that will arrive in the Disney Plus catalogue. Check out:

Ms. Marvel

Following the same idea as the other Marvel legacy series, Ms. Marvel is slated to arrive in streaming in February 2022, having only six episodes.

The series will tell the story of Kamala Khan, a young Muslim who is very fond of superheroes. The young woman gains powers and becomes Ms. Marvel, needing to learn how to balance the heroine life with the high school student life. The character must be introduced to the MCU to participate in The Marvels.

Moon knight

Played by Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight should arrive at Disney Plus in 2022. There is still not much information about the release date and the plot of the series, which is another legacy of Marvel. Actor Ethan Hawke has confirmed the role of the series’ villain.

In the comics, Marc Spector is a man who was betrayed and left to die in Egypt when the Moon Knight appears and offers Spector the role of his avatar on Earth. The boy becomes something of a crime fighter in New York, but deals with dissociative personality disorder, creating three other identities.

She-hulk

Closing the Marvel chronology, She-Hulk will be a series about the female version of the Hulk, created in the comics by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema.

The series, which has no exact release date, will tell the story of the lawyer Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner. She becomes the She-Hulk after an accident during a blood transfusion from Banner, and unlike the Hulk, Walter retains her intelligence and emotional control when transformed, but grows stronger when enraged.

The Mandalorian

One of the biggest hits in the Disney+ Star Wars universe will return in 2022 with the 3rd season of Mandalorian.

The series follows the Mandalorian Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter exploring the galaxy. The interesting thing about the show is that, when it’s Mandalorian, the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi have already occurred. One of the show’s biggest hits is The Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda.