Scavengers, we’ve already played it: under the storm

We tested the debut game from Midwinter Entertainment, founded by former 343 Industries workers. This is the multiplayer bet of Scavengers.

We live the generation of competition. The popularity of online gambling has become a standard in recent years. We see it in genres like battle royale, where Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends monopolize covers day in and day out as well. Therefore, it is logical to think that the trend will continue for the next five years. Examples like the one we have today encourage this.

Scavengers is the new competitive proposition from Midwinter Entertainment, their debut game. Founded in 2016, the team was founded by veterans of 343 Industries, led by Josh Holmes, who was one of the top managers of Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians. Its development began a year later, in 2017; Along the way, they gathered talent from other iconic shooter brands, such as Battlefield, Gears of War or Halo itself. The antecedents, therefore, are strong: they know what they are doing.

The last time the game was shown to the public was during the showcase of E3 2019. On the occasion of The Game Awards 2020, Scavengers will allow players to join the closed beta. In MeriStation we have already played the first games of this twist to battle royale.

How do you play Scavengers?

During the pre-hands-on presentation, it is clear which direction development has taken. The study qualifies the game as a PVEVP, that is, a hybrid between the confrontation against NPCs and other players. “A unique blend of PvE action and intense PvP competition,” explains Holmes. Scavengers shuns the comfort zone of a particular genre.

It takes basic elements of battle royale, MOBA, survival and third-person hero shooter to mix them in a single space. And works. In practice it is much easier to elucidate its playable appeal than on paper. 60 players in teams of 3 people jump into the void on a 3×3 km map. As soon as you land, the cycle of each game will begin: Explore, Hunt and Extract.

The goal of all the games is to extract as much data as possible; whoever does it wins. Its great particularity is that surviving during extraction can be considered a success, since with these resources you can continue to progress the character. In any step, as soon as you land you must adapt to the environment while looting supplies with which to equip yourself. During the exploration phase you must flee from combat against other players to focus on looting shelters controlled by the NPCs.



