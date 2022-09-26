Scary Entertainment: Netflix will present these films and series in October

Netflix’s October is going to be creepy! For several months, fans of the star film director Guillermo del Toro (57) have been waiting for his latest work “Kunstkamera”. Different directors were allowed to let off steam in the anthology series. Judging by the first trailer, it will be — typical for del Toro — creepy and outlandish! The cast includes “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln (49) and “Shadow and Bone” hunk Ben Barnes (41). Now the time has finally come: “Kunstkamera” will be released in October along with many other hits on Netflix!

The upcoming month is clearly dedicated to Halloween on Netflix. Only on October 1, the following horror films will be released: the third part of the series about Annabel “Annabel comes home” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” with the star of “Twilight” Kellan Lutz (37), “Friday the 13th” with Gilmore. Girls Darling Jared Padalecki (40) and the fourth part of the universe “Paranormal phenomenon” “Paranormal phenomenon: Marked”. “Goosebumps at Midnight” — a new series from the creator of “House on Haunted Hill” Mike Flanagan — will be released on October 8, and on October 14, a new horror comedy “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” will be released. Fans have to wait until October 25.

But those who are not big fans of horror will also be taken care of: on October 8, the series “Little Women” is released, which is based on the classic novel by Louise May Alcott — the film of the same name with Emma Watson (32), Florence Pugh (26) and Timothy Chalamet (26) have already had great success in 2019 year. On October 19, the third season of the popular dome show “Love Blinds” will take place, as well as the new film “School of Good and Evil”, which should remind you of Harry Potter. The sixth season of the animated series “Big Mouth” will finally be released on October 28.