Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are already married!

The Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and the funny Colin Jost were married in an intimate ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson and her fiancé Colin Jost were married during a secret and “intimate” ceremony.

It emerged that the 35-year-old Black Widow actress and the 38-year-old SNL star were secretly married over the weekend after getting engaged in May 2019.

The couple made the announcement through Meals on Wheels America … the organization said the wedding took place with close family and loved ones and that all CDC guidelines were followed.

“We are delighted to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as outlined by the CDC.” , it was informed.

The shared photo was of the Staten Island Ferry on the outskirts of New York with cans tied at the end and the words Jost Married; Colin grew up on Staten Island. Meals on Wheels offers meals nationwide for those in need.

Scarlett Johansson married for the third time

The two began dating in 2017 and then got engaged in May 2019. He gifted her an 11-karat engagement ring that she showed off in July while at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Match Point actress has been married twice before: to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 (he is now married to Blake Lively).

And the French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Together they share their six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG8Cx8qs4JX/?utm_source=ig_embed

This is the first marriage for Colin Jost, who has co-hosted Weekend Update on SNL since 2014.



