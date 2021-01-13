Scarlet Witch and Vision: Will be part of the MCU

With Phase 3 ending with Spider-Man: Far From Home, it is time to begin a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s UCM, which is made up of both films and series after the Disney + incursion, faces a new era from this year 2021. The events narrated during the last eleven years culminated with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from home closing a story arc nurtured, connected and enriched, but which also opened the doors to a new stage with new characters and stories. On the occasion of the premiere of the Witch Ecarlata and Vision (Wandavision) series, we review the agenda of series and films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Because everything will start with WandaVision this January 15 on Disney +, a platform that grows by leaps and bounds in its number of subscribers because it offers everything that the Star Wars and Marvel lover, among many other licenses, could wish for: movies, series, content behind the scenes and much more. But it will not be only WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the contents with which Phase 4 begins this first half of the year, because at the end of April we will have Black Widow, delayed several times and for various reasons. From there, in May it will be the turn of the Loki series, also on Disney +, while in summer it will be the turn of What If… ?, a refreshing production with which to pause the main plot.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be our next appointment with the cinemas, hopefully then with a little more health security, to see how everything is channeled for the month of November, when the real marathon composed of The Eternals movie, the Hawkeye series and Spider-Man 3, where rumors point to a multiverse overflowing with fanservice. We leave you the complete catalog for 2021, 2022 and beyond. Finally, it should be noted that Deadpool 3 (2023) is integrated into the UCM, confirmed this same month of January.

Marvel series and movie premieres in 2021

WandaVision (series) – Premiere January 15, 2021 on Disney +

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (series) – Premiere March 19, 2021 on Disney +

Black Widow (film) – Released April 29, 2021

Loki (series) – Premiere May 2021 on Disney +

What If…? (series) – Summer 2021 premiere on Disney +

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (film) – Premiere July 9, 2021

The Eternals (film) – Premiere November 5, 2021

Hawkeye (series) – Premiere late 2021 on Disney +

Spider-Man 3 [tentative name] (film) – December 17, 2021

Marvel series and movie premieres in 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (film) – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder (film) – Premiere May 6, 2022

Black Panther 2 (film) – Premiere July 8, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 (film) – November 11, 2022

Marvel series and movie premieres for 2023 and beyond

Ant-Man and the Wasps: Quantumania (film) – 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (film) – 2023

Blade (film) – 2023

Fantastic Four (film) – Release to be determined

Deadpool 3 (film) – Release to be determined

Moon Knight (series) – Premiere to be determined

She Hulk (series) – Premiere to be determined

Secret Invasion (series) – Premiere to be determined

Armor Wars (series) – Release to be determined

Ironheart (series) – Release to be determined