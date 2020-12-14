Scarlet Witch and Vision presents a new

The first Marvel Studios series to reach Disney + shares its second trailer a month after its premiere: this is the family life of Wanda and Vision.

Among the main novelties of the recent Disney Investor Day 2020 event in which the Mickey Mouse company presented its new projects at the level of Marvel Studios and Star Wars series (up to a total of 20), highlighted the second trailer for Scarlet Witch and Vision , the first series of the UCM that will arrive on the Disney streaming platform on January 15, 2021, and that you can see at the top of this news, along with a new poster.

WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021

Thus, this new six-part miniseries will tell us what happened to Wanda Maximoff after the events of Avengers Endgame and the loss of Vision; and it is that apparently, Wanda has created a world of her own in which she lives with her disappeared love in a kind of alternative reality in the purest sitcom style, with a review of the different styles of situation series over several decades.

Marvel Studios’ official synopsis may shed a little more light: “Scarlet Witch and Vision, scheduled to premiere on Disney + on January 15, 2021, is the first Marvel Studios series to continue to expand the MCU. Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powerful beings who are living a quiet life in a quiet neighborhood, but they begin to suspect that perhaps not everything is what it seems.

With a cast led by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the series is completed by Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings and Randall Park, Scarlet Nruja and Vision is directed by Matt Shakman, while Jac Shaeffer is the main screenwriter. “The series is a love letter to the golden age of television. We are paying tribute to all those incredible shows and the people who came before us, but we are also trying to open up new territories, “says Jac Schaeffer, writer of the series.



