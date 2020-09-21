Scarlet Witch and Vision has released the trailer

Marvel Studios presents the first official trailer with Spanish dubbing of its first series for the streaming service; premiere in December.

Scarlet Witch and Vision, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney +, presents its first official trailer in Spanish, as well as its first poster. This is how both Marvel Studios and Disney have presented it in the framework of the Emmy awards ceremony, sharing the first scenes and clues of what awaits us next December, the scheduled date for its premiere on Disney +.

The dream world of Wanda Maximoff

Thus, Marvel Spain confirms that the definitive title in our country will be Scarlet Witch and Vision, instead of the original title WandaVision, also presenting the first poster of a series that will narrate the events experienced by Wanda after the end of Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War, in which Vision was killed by Thanos.

So much so, that this new series directly connected to the UCM and starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, adapts the comics in which Wanda creates a series of parallel worlds in which she coexists with Vision, in the purest style of comedies from classic situations of the 50s and 60s. Although things will soon begin to go wrong when the virtual version of Vision realizes that something does not fit …

Scarlet Witch and Vision, in turn, will be released as a prologue to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a film in which the Scarlet Witch will also appear after the events of this series. On the other hand, this first trailer does not offer new clues, such as Vision’s classic costume similar to the one in the comics or the presence of actress Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the young girl we saw in Captain Marvel; The presence of Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp is also confirmed.

Scarlet Witch and Vision is scheduled to premiere on Disney + in December as the first Marvel Studios series following the delay of Falcon and the Winter Soldier due to the global coronavirus crisis.



