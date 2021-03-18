Scarlet Nexus will be released at the end of June

This Thursday (18), Bandai Namco released more news of Scarlet Nexus, confirming its release date and the publication of an original anime inspired by the game. According to the publisher, the title will reach the main platforms on June 25 this year, with 4K support and Smart Delivery on Xbox consoles.

The announcement was made via a trailer, which details the story and the main mechanics of the playable character Kasane Randall. According to the images, the co-protagonist will have psychokinesis skills, being able to levitate objects from the scene and even the enemies themselves during the combat, and should have an interesting plot involving the mysterious Red Threads that appear in her dreams. Check out the trailer and more screenshots below.

For players who pre-purchase the Standard version of the game, cosmetics, exclusive skins and a Baki accessory will be available. The Deluxe version will allow for the free redemption of a set of Red Battle Shoot skins, digital artbook, soundtrack, plug-ins and cosmetics, in addition to the base game.

Anime confirmed

In partnership with producer Sunrise Origin Studio, Bandai confirmed the arrival of an original Scarlet Nexus animation, but did not reveal any further details about the plot. The anime is scheduled to be distributed worldwide and simultaneously still in 2021, and you can check below the teaser and the official art.

Scarlet Nexus will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, with the right to a free upgrade for those who have purchased the previous generation versions.