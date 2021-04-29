Scarlet Nexus Reveals a New Trailer Focused on The Game Environment

Scarlet Nexus is Bandai Namco’s next big project and, after revealing more details about its gameplay and enemies, as well as an electrifying trailer at the last The Game Awards, it’s time to learn more about its rich environment. Check out the new video:

The producer had also already revealed some of the game’s characters’ art, which will be a third-person RPG produced by Keita Iizuka and directed by Kenji Anabuki, two veterans of the Tales franchise.

The worldwide launch of Scarlet Nexus is scheduled for June 25 in PC versions (via Steam), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. What did you think of the trailer? Looking forward to the game? Comment below!