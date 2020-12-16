Scarlet Nexus: new screenshots features new characters

Bandai Namco has released a series of new screenshots showing a little more about the characters in the action RPG Scarlet Nexus. In addition, the publisher brought images about the group of enemies The Others and more details about the mysteries of the futuristic Earth.

During the journey, players will meet Officer Arashi Spring, a genius engineer full of skills. Commander Fubuki’s older sister will be ready to fight the Others and stamped the main face of the Suppression Force. Next to him will be the proud Siden Ritter, who must put his complications and relationship problems aside to help his unit in operations.

The Fighting Others force will also feature Kyoka Eden, one of Arashi’s main allies, as well as the mysterious Mayfly Dan, veteran of the organization, Naomi Randall, Kasane’s adopted sister, and Karen Traverse, commander of the second unit da Força and considered the strongest in the Northern region.

Check out the new photos released by Bandai below.



