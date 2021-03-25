Scarlet Nexus: mechanics seen in 20 minutes of gameplay

Bandai Namco broadcast on Wednesday (24) a special presentation of Scarlet Nexus, revealing more gameplay details and what players can expect from a New Himuka besieged by Others.

In the video, you can see more details of the unprecedented set of battle suits “Audio”, which gives special telekinesis skills to everyone who is equipped. In addition, the semi-open world of New Himuka has gained news and will count on the presence of NPCs that interact with the character through dialogues that tell more about the world of the game. Check out the live below.

For those interested in seeing how the game’s ‘n’ slash hack will work, the last 20 minutes of video present a series of information about the weapon system and links, which will allow the use of different battle strategies and the activation of attacks combined with party members, featuring in-game animations and devastating battle results.

Scarlet Nexus will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC on June 24 in Japan and June 25 in the west.