Scarlet Nexus May Make Game Pass Day One, Rumor Says

Scarlet Nexus: Last month Scarlet Nexus released a very fun and impressive free demo, but it looks like we have more good news for anyone looking forward to the game. A new rumor has it that Bandai Namco’s action RPG is packed and packed to hit the Xbox Game Pass on release day!

According to Jeff Grubb, one of today’s most credible and respectable insiders, his sources have already confirmed that the idea is to take advantage of the E3 2021 to make the announcement, although he is not sure whether this would happen at the Microsoft or Bandai Namco conference.

What makes this rumor a little more believable is the fact that Scarlet Nexus has been embracing Xbox as the main platform in its marketing, even releasing its demo on the platform in advance.

The game is scheduled to launch on June 25 with versions for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4. Would you like this rumor to be true? Looking forward to the game? Comment below!