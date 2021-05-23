Scarlet Nexus | Graphical Comparison

Scarlet Nexus: The exclusive demo on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One is now available and both versions have been compared. We offer you all the details. Scarlet Nexus is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on June 25 from Bandai Namco. Meanwhile, users of Microsoft consoles can enjoy a demo of the game – available on Sony consoles on May 28. And once again, thanks to YouTube user ElAnalistadeBits we can see how the game is technically, since it has not taken long to make a graphical comparison between Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

The game runs at 60 frames per second on both next-gen platforms, while Xbox One has to settle for 30 FPS (60 on Xbox One X). As is evident, to know how it performs on PS5 we will have to wait, although the studio responsible for the title promised that it would do so at 60 FPS. Regarding resolutions and graphic configurations, we leave you the breakdown of all the versions of the demo on Xbox consoles.

Xbox One: 1080p resolution and 30 FPS

Xbox One X: 2160p resolution and 60 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p resolution and 60 FPS

Xbox Series X: 2160p resolution and 60 FPS

Scarlet Nexus: intense battles and science fiction

The title of Bandai Namco bets on a crossed history between its two protagonists, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasana Randall, who must make use of their abilities to fight and defend a world with an uncertain future. One of the main attractions of the game is the complex and dynamic battle system, which combines multiple psychic powers – we can launch almost any element of the scene at enemies – with melee weapons.

Scarlet Nexus will be released on June 25 on PC, PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.