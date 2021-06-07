Scarlet Nexus Gets New Trailer With Action and Story

Scarlet Nexus must certainly be on the list of many RPG fans, and it was precisely with this audience in mind that Bandai Namco released a new trailer for one of their upcoming projects.

The recording you can see in this news has about nine minutes and several combat moments, as well as some gameplay details, story elements, presentation of some characters and several other points to hype even more fans of the genre.

Check out the trailer in question in the window below:

Scarlet Nexus will be released on June 25 in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.