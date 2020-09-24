Scarlet Nexus Gets New Gameplay

Today (24), during the Microsoft broadcast of Tokyo Game Show 2020, a clip of the theme song by Scarlet Nexus, an action RPG being developed by Bandai Nanco, was presented, showing some scenes from the game. Called “Dream in Drive”, the song is the work of the Japanese band The Oral Cigarettes, check below.

In addition, it was also possible to see a little more of the gameplay of the title. See below.

Scarlet Nexus will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X and PC, but does not yet have a confirmed release date.



