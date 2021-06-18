Scarlet Nexus Gets Launch Trailer With Explosive Action

Scarlet Nexus: Exactly a week before the release of Scarlet Nexus, producer Bandai Namco released today (18) an unpublished trailer of its long-awaited action game with RPG touches. Check out the game’s new video in all its glorious anime aesthetic:

Packed with breathtaking sequences, this material highlights the theme song Dream in Drive, by The Oral Cigarettes, and shows us a little bit of the heroes and creatures they will face. We now know a lot about this project, as we also get trailers focused on its environment, videos about its gameplay, and an action-packed announcement at the latest The Game Awards.

Scarlet Nexus will be released worldwide on June 25th with versions for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. What did you think of this trailer? Are you looking forward to getting your hands on this adventure? Let us know in the comments below!

