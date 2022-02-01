Scarlet Nexus Creators Want To Make A “More Mature” Sequel

Scarlet Nexus: The director of the video game reflects on the future of the video game and does not rule out a sequel in the future. The sequel to Scarlet Nexus has not been announced, but Bandai Namco is not losing sight of the saga. In an interview with Inverse, director Kenji Anabuki hypothetically referred to this issue. According to his words, the team wants to make a sequel for a somewhat more mature audience, which if done will be reflected in the theme of the plot.

“If there is a sequel, I would personally like to use the superpower theme in parts other than combat,” said the director. “The world and locations of the story can potentially be created to fit an even more mature audience, if we explore themes such as the dangers of having or using superpowers.”

A continuation or a new story?

Although the second installment is not officially confirmed, Anabuki has provided some hints about what they could do in the future with Scarlet Nexus. The creative thinks that maybe it will be a continuation of the first installment, but it is possible that they will also explore the possibility of writing a completely unpublished story set in the same world. “Maybe it continues the story of Scartlet Nexus or maybe it’s based on the game world and its features. Right now I don’t know.”

Another aspect that they will take into account in a possible sequel is accessibility: “We have done everything possible to add many features after launch based on user feedback. However, I have decided to pay more attention to industry trends and newer preferences that will definitely benefit the gaming experience.”

Scarlet Nexus went on sale on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In addition, it is available on Xbox Game Pass. The director of the video game has stated that if there were to be a sequel, he would also like it to be intergenerational, which suggests that development cannot go many years into the future.