Scarlet Nexus Comings To Xbox Game Pass PC, Console And Cloud

Scarlet Nexus: During Tokyo Game Show 2021, Microsoft announced the arrival of Scarlet Nexus on Xbox Game Pass. Bandai Namco’s game will be available later today (30) on the service globally for PC, Xbox consoles and xCloud.

According to Microsoft, the game’s version for the cloud streaming service will also feature on-screen commands. With this, it will be possible to play on smartphones and tablets with Android and iOS without having a control to be paired with the mobile device.

Scarlet Nexus isn’t the only big game to hit the Xbox Game Pass today. Microsoft will also bring the Avengers game for signing this Thursday. The Square Enix game will also be available on subscription via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and xCloud devices.

The launch of games on the platform comes at a great time. xCloud will finally be released to Brazilian players at 3pm today. To enjoy cloud gameplay in supported games, users will only need to have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.