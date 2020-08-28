Scarlet Nexus; all about Bandai Namco’s new RPG

We bring you an exclusive interview with Keita Iizuka, producer, and Kenji Anabuki, director of Scarlet Nexus, in addition to detailing all the keys to the work.

Scarlet Nexus is the new proposal by Bandai Namco, which aims at the new generation by reaching both PC (Steam), PS4 and Xbox One as well as the new Sony (PlayStation 5) and Microsoft (Xbox Series X) consoles that will see the light at the end of this year 2020. In the framework of Gamescom we have been able to see a new gameplay of the action adventure with RPG touches that concerns us, which we proceed to reel step by step below. In addition, we have had the opportunity to interview Keita Iizuka, producer, and Kenji Anabuki, director of Scarlet Nexus so that they tell us in detail everything we need to know about the work they have in hand. We tell you.

The foundations of Scarlet Nexus; origin and development

Five years ago the idea for Scarlet Nexus was born and the director of the title tells us how Bandai Namco Studios approached them with the proposal: “The project started and I think Mr. Anabuki had an idea of ​​what he wanted to do and how to do it at that time. moment”. In this way, the game director himself explains to us that after being involved with the development of the Tales saga, the time came when he and the developers of his company decided to do something new and challenging, so they organized as a new team quite suddenly: “At that time we started making prototypes for R&D purposes. It was exactly 4 years before the product took shape and when we showed it to Bandai Namco ”, explains Kenji Anabuki, director of Scarlet Nexus

“Yes, I remember that at the beginning we were only 3 or 4 members working on it. Also, Mr. Ochiai joined the team when I asked him to do the art, ”Iizuka details in reference to Kouta Ochiai, art director of the title. “At first we only had the idea of ​​making a new RPG. We started planning everything from scratch and we didn’t even have a precise term for it, but we did what we saw fit to create something innovative and fresh, ”adds Ochiai.



