Scarlet and Purple Pokemon Announced | Trailer, Initials And Region Based On Spain

Pokemon: The ninth generation of the saga will arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming months. Enjoy the trailer and find out the first details about the new editions. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple have starred in the main course of today’s Pokémon Presents. It is the 9th generation of the saga and it will be released on Nintendo Switch in the final stretch of 2022. Game Freak is in charge of the development and in the header above these lines you can enjoy the first official trailer. Below we offer you all the details.

First details of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The saga “takes a big step forward by allowing players to explore a vast open world full of life”, we can read on the official website of the game. The description suggests a hybrid proposal between the traditional format and the open scenarios that we have seen in recent years such as the Wild Area (Pokémon Sword and Shield) and the world of Hisui (Pokémon Legends: Arceus). We can explore by land, sea and air. At the moment, no details of the story have been released. What has not gone unnoticed by anyone, as you can see in the trailer, is the map of the region, based on Spain.