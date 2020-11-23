Scania tests the resistance of its electric truck batteries

Scania released, on Monday (23), the video of the crash test of its first 100% electric truck, launched in September. The objective was to verify the safety of the batteries, capable of delivering up to 250 km of autonomy, with only one charge.

In the controlled crash, carried out indoors, the Swedish automaker’s electric truck is hit by a VW Golf on the side. The impact occurs right in the place where the batteries of the larger model are installed, allowing the manufacturer to check the resistance capacity of the component responsible for powering the electric motor.

According to Scania, the crash test of electric vehicles is slightly different from the experiments carried out on vehicles with combustion engines. The expected result is that the impact energy is distributed, spreading around the battery, deforming the plastic and causing damage only to the less critical components.

And this is what happened in this case, as you can see in the video above, with the batteries coming out unscathed in the crash test, unlike the Golf, whose front was badly damaged. This was expected by the company, as the same result was obtained in the virtual tests, but as a precaution it left a team of firefighters on standby, in case there was a fire.

Model may have five or nine batteries

Launched in Europe, Scania’s new electric truck has a 310 hp engine, which can be powered by sets of five or nine batteries, depending on the configuration, with capacities between 165 and 300 kWh. In the most powerful version of the line, it is possible to travel for up to 250 km before recharging it.

Depending on the automaker, recharging is done through a Type 2 Combined Charging System (CCS) connection of up to 130 kW. The most basic model takes just 55 minutes for a full charge, half the time required for the heavier version.

Available in the L and P series, he still has no plans to arrive in Brazil.



