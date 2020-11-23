Scandal! Kevin Spacey DENIES abusing Star Trek actor

Famous actor and millionaire Kevin Spacey denies sexually abusing Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp.

Actor Kevin Spacey tries again to clear his name after several years in which accusations of sexual harassment and abuse have not stopped falling on him.

On this occasion, his legal team has presented a series of new documents in which it is argued that Anthony Rapp, Star Trek actor who is the most alleged victim of this entire process, was not even present at the party at which, 34 years ago years, the denounced events would have occurred.

Kevin Spacey denied it all

More specifically, Anthony Rapp, who was 14 years old when supposedly Spacey, 26 at the time, invited him to a party at his house, claimed in 2017 that the artist had made a series of advances and touching of a sexual nature, taking advantage of the fact that the minor was drunk and resting in a bedroom of the house.

Anthony Rapp is lying?

However, the lawyers of the protagonist of American Beauty now state that the young man was not invited to the celebration and that he did not even maintain a close relationship with the accused.

“The defendant admits that he was among the public during a representation of Precious Sons, in whose cast was the complainant, at the end of the 80s, and also that he interacted briefly but on several occasions with him from that moment, but those interactions were limited and peripheral.

The defendant denies having invited Rapp to a party at his house, denies that he was at a supposed party at his house and denies that any of the incidents or crimes that the complainant has spread occurred “, says a part of the text provided to the judge.

Likewise, Kevin Spacey’s lawyers have asked the magistrate to publicly reveal the identity of another of the men, who is known only by his acronym, CD, who have attributed crimes as serious as rape to the actor, allegedly , would have suffered in the same home and when he was 14 years old.

According to the testimony he offered at the time, the alleged victim went to the building to receive private acting lessons from the Hollywood actor when the aforementioned attack took place.



