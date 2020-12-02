Scandal Error in Crypto Currency Exchange

Australia’s largest cryptocurrency exchange accidentally disclosed the names and emails of its 270,000 users. After this incident, users who disclose their information are afraid of being the target of cyber attacks.

BTC Markets, which describes itself as Australia’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, accidentally deciphered the names and e-mail addresses of more than 270,000 members early yesterday morning. While crypto money exchanges were expected to offer their users especially privacy and even a certain amount of anonymity, the mistake made was seen as a scandal.

Shocked by the incident, crypto currency exchange users expressed their discomfort and confusion on social media. BTC Markets, on the other hand, issued a statement stating that it was a mistake and apologized.

BTC Markets Tether Listing & Spark token Update. Everyone's name and email address pic.twitter.com/x2U4FnZMoR — Stevosxrp.crypto (@Stevo36787477) December 1, 2020

They emailed the information, all users are affected

When users clicked on the mail from the crypto currency exchange BTC Markets, they came across a list of the names and e-mail addresses of more than 270 thousand users. According to the statement made by BTC Markets, the company uses an external email system to send updates to its users.

If you want to email users to notify Tether listing and Spark token updates, the exchange has included the bulk mailing list in the email instead of the field to enter the senders. Since the number of recipients of mass e-mails is limited to 1000, the information of only 999 people, excluding themselves, was sent to each customer. According to the statements of BTC Markets CEO, Caroline Bowler, the mentioned information of all the users of the exchange was distributed and this mistake affected all members.

“Nobody will be a victim”

BTC Markets emphasized that the misfortune that happened did not affect transactions on the exchange and that the passwords were not disclosed. The stock exchange tweeted on the evening of the event that they were very sorry and sincerely apologized. According to the statement made, although the mistake was noticed immediately, it was too late for everything because it was not possible to retrieve the e-mails sent.

This breach by BTC Markets created a concern for the user base that their security would also be threatened. It is believed that anyone with a user list can use this information as a guide to a possible phishing attempt. BTC Markets announced that they will report the situation to the Australian Information Delegate and increase security measures for their users in order to avoid any grievances.

The cryptocurrency exchange also offered two-digit authentication to secure users’ accounts and funds, and contacted all users one-on-one to be notified of the breach. Still, many customers were not satisfied with the measures taken, and social media statements expressed that BTC Markets is now losing its value.



