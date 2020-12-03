Scammers Request $ 1 Million Bitcoin From The Company

A cyber attack was launched against Israeli insurance company Shirbit and it was learned that fraudsters demanded $ 1 million worth of Bitcoin. The scammers said that customer information will be leaked until that figure is paid.

Sharing cybercrime and intelligence data, Hudson Rock shared footage of fraudsters demanding Bitcoin leaking data from Shirbit. It was reported that the hackers who introduced themselves as “Black Shadow” issued remarkable messages to get the insurance company to pay the ransom. Hudson Rock wrote in the title “Last Minute”:

“LAST MINUTE:

http://shirbit.co.il violation examples. Shirbit is a major Israeli auto insurance company.

They asked for 50 Bitcoins, if they don’t pay the price will double

According to the news reported by Ctech, fraudsters demanded $ 1 million worth of Bitcoin (50 BTC) via Telegram as a ransom. According to the statements, the hackers said that the Bitcoins they wanted would double if their demands were not met within a day from 9:00 am Israeli time. It is also shared that the company’s private data will be leaked in chunks by fraudsters until the company pays the ransom.

It is said that it is unclear whether the stolen data was sold or not, while hackers may have access to highly confidential documents, up to government insurance policies. This means that hackers may have gained access to valuable information for spies.

Shirbit made a statement on the matter

The insurance company made a statement to its customers based on the ransom demand they received. The statement included the following words:

“We received a $ 1 million ransom demand tonight. With blackmail, hackers leaked insurance documents of some of our customers. The team of experts is continuing their research, and the company is safely preparing for the resumption of operations. Shirbit strives to protect its customers’ information and works with a team of experts. “

However, it was emphasized by the company that after the attack, access to company services was blocked and damages to customers were prevented.



