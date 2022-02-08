Scalebound: PlatinumGames Shows Interest In Reviving The Game!

Scalebound is one of the most iconic and talked about cancellation cases in video games for a long time, especially given how committed Microsoft and Platinum Games were to publicizing the game together, even showing it prominently at fairs like E3.

That’s why many people still believed that, even after the cancellation, we could still receive news about the project someday, since its development was well advanced. In an interview with IGN Japan this week, Atsushi Inaba, the CEO of Platinum Games, rekindled that hope once and for all!

Accompanied by Vice President Hideki Kamiya, Inaba stated that “we would like to have a serious conversation with Microsoft. Kamiya has always wanted to make this game”. The two interviewees were enthusiastic about the plan, especially as the cancellation was solely the result of PlatinumGames’ inexperience in dealing with multiplayer titles.

“We worked a lot on the game and it’s no use for Microsoft to just leave the title in a drawer the way it is now”, pondered Kamiya. “Then we’d love to do something about it. Come on Phil Spencer, let’s do this together!”

With such a clear, open and direct appeal, it seems safe to say that Scalebound has never had more of a chance of being revived than it does now. But what about you, would you like to see the project being resumed or do you think the hype has already sailed for good? Tell us in the comments below!