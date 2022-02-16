Scalebound: Hideki Kamiya Reaffirms He Wants to Relive the Game on Xbox

Scalebound seems to be back on Platinum Games’ radar for good. After giving an interview to IGN Japan last week, claiming to want to resurrect the canceled Xbox One exclusive in 2017, the developer spoke again about the title.

Now in a chat with the folks at Video Games Chronicle, Hideki Kamiya spoke again about the game, which would be released exclusively for the Microsoft console. The interview has not yet aired, but the portal staff has already published some interesting excerpts from the conversation about the game.

Kamiya, who currently holds the position of Vice President of Platinum Games, was asked about the statements made the week before. “[…] To be honest, I’ve been in a lot of interviews since the project ended and I feel like I’ve said several times that I would love to be able to bring it back,” said the game designer.

He states that, as a creator, he would like to see the game being completed, as well as wanting to please the players. “[…] I hear fans saying that they would really like to play the game, which is sad,” said Kamiya, stating that he wanted to be able to give Scalebound ready-made for fans.

Furthermore, the exec said he’s been talking for years about reviving the game, but that seems to have been misunderstood as there has been no reaction — likely from Microsoft. “[…] But now I’ve finally had a big reaction and I’m happy to see this [happening]”. He further reaffirms that he is serious about reviving Scalebound, saying that “no, it’s not a joke: I’m totally serious about this”.

When asked about possibly being in talks to return to work on the Xbox exclusive, Kamiya tried to duck, saying “I can’t confirm or deny it, but we could be talking to Microsoft. But we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami or anyone,” he said.

So, is it going now? Is Scalebound about to re-emerge as an Xbox exclusive or, who knows, as a new cross-platform release?