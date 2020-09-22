Says “cheap” Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax

The operation was closed for 7.5 billion dollars, an amount much higher than what Microsoft paid for Mojang and Minecraft.

Microsoft and ZeniMax Media reached an agreement for the purchase of the company by Xbox. Thus, all studies and intellectual property of Bethesda Softworks already belong to Xbox Game Studios. The North American giant has paid 7.5 billion dollars for the operation, but according to the group of analysts DFC Intelligence, the price has been “surprisingly cheap.”

The report recalls that Bethesda has classic intellectual properties with long-term potential. He also acknowledges that the company has struggled to bounce back from the failed Fallout 76 release. “Taken together, the acquisition shows that even though the Xbox hardware cannot compete with the PlayStation brand in the short term, Microsoft is better equipped to deal with it. long term. Bethesda adds an extensive library of titles for both Game Pass and the d service.

The Courage of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout

According to DFC Intelligence, the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls brands alone are worth the purchase “for the price” at which they bought it. It should not be forgotten, however, that Bethesda has numerous studies working on other types of intellectual properties. Id Software has released two games in the DOOM series in recent years, as well as a second installment of RAGE. Meanwhile, Arkane, creators of Dishonored, are about to launch their new intellectual property, Deathloop.



